Princess Mako and her boyfriend Kei Komuro are looking to register their marriage in October, a government source said Wednesday, more than three years since their wedding was abruptly postponed following reports of a money dispute involving Komuro's mother.

After submitting the legal papers, the 29-year-old princess is expected to leave her imperial residence and prepare for starting a new life in the United States, where Komuro, also 29, currently resides, according to the source.

Amid public unease about their marriage due to the financial dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance, the princess will likely decline a lump-sum payment of up to about ¥150 million ($1.36 million) that traditionally is given to female royal family members upon their departure from the household, another source has said earlier.

The usual ritual ceremonies associated with the marriage are not likely to be held either.

Under the current rules, female imperial family members lose their royal status upon marrying a commoner.

Since the Japanese imperial family members do not have passports, the princess needs to first make a family registry with Komuro as an ordinary citizen before applying for her passport.

While the Imperial Household Agency is arranging to register their marriage in October, when the couple both turn 30, it could be delayed to sometime in November depending on factors such as the situation of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the source.

Komuro is likely to be hired by a law firm in the United States, the source said.