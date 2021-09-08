  • Mizuho Bank ATMs are inoperable in March. A system failure affecting around 100 ATMs at the bank Wednesday morning was the seventh such disruption of its services this year. | KYODO
    Mizuho Bank ATMs are inoperable in March. A system failure affecting around 100 ATMs at the bank Wednesday morning was the seventh such disruption of its services this year. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Mizuho Bank experienced a system failure Wednesday that disrupted the operations of about 100 ATMs, the major Japanese banking group said, marking the seventh such outage this year.

The failure occurred around 9:20 a.m. due to a “hardware problem,” but affected services have been restored, the bank said.

The last system problem, on Aug. 23, disrupted around 130 ATMs, which followed a more extensive disruption, on Aug. 20, that had affected transactions at branch counters across Japan. Mizuho Bank is the core unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

The bank also saw large-scale system failures in April 2002 and March 2011.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,