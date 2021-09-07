The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday slapped lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto with a four year prison sentence, without suspension, in a corruption case linked to a project to build a so-called integrated resort casino in Japan.

Public prosecutors demanded a five-year prison term and ¥7.6 million in fines for Akimoto, 49, who remains a member of the Lower House but has been booted from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The defense team claimed that Akimoto did not receive bribes from Chinese gambling operator 500.com Ltd., which had aimed to launch the casino in Japan.

The defense also said that although Akimoto had contact with former advisers from the company while on bail, he had not intention of asking them to give false testimony in court that would have favored him.

According to the indictment, Akimoto received bribes worth ¥7.6 million from the company, including ¥3 million in cash given in September 2017. The indictment also said that Akimoto offered rewards to the former advisers to ask them to make false testimony.