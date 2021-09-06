The Taliban had barely completed their takeover of the Afghan capital of Kabul when a local affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) group struck, sowing mayhem with a bloody airport attack.

It was a symbolic strike for the jihadi organization, highlighting its longevity and sparking concern in the West.

More than 100 Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. servicemen were killed in the August 26 attack at Kabul’s airport — the deadliest violence against U.S. forces in Afghanistan since 2011— shattering morale and complicating evacuation efforts.

It was also the bloodiest attack against the U.S. claimed by an IS group affiliate, namely the Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K), coming at an acutely sensitive moment for the withdrawing forces.

It coincided as well with the beginning of the trial of those accused of orchestrating the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks in Paris — also claimed by IS — which resulted in 130 deaths.

The bloody carnage in the French capital marked the peak of the group’s so-called caliphate, which straddled Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2019.

At the end of the week, the world will also mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, the date of the largest terror attacks on the West in recent history in which the IS group’s main rival, Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility.

The resurgence of IS in Afghanistan now looks set to inspire radical jihadis of all stripes.

“Western intelligence agencies should already be on high alert given the upcoming anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, always a period for inspired attacks, and the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan,” said Katherine Zimmerman, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

“Jihadists have already called for more attacks on the West.”

Since the collapse of the so-called caliphate following a multinational military assault, the jihadi threat has shifted considerably with IS now probably lacking the capacity to strike in the heart of Europe as they did in 2015, analysts say.

But the group’s reach has continued to be felt through affiliates in Yemen, Nigeria and Mali among others, as they continue to plot attacks while remaining hyperactive on social media and drawing in followers.

Western intelligence agencies from Langley to Whitehall to Auckland have proved unable to eradicate the threat of lone-wolf attackers, who are radicalized online and strike with improvised weapons such as knives or vehicles.

As recently as Friday, a Sri Lankan attacker who had been known to police since 2016 and had IS propaganda at his home, injured seven people in Auckland, New Zealand.

The IS attack on the airport in Kabul was all the more shocking because it succeeded despite U.S. President Joe Biden’s specific prior warning that intelligence agencies were aware of the plot.

“Washington’s inability to prevent an attack that was so publicly announced has allowed IS-K to amplify its bloody effectiveness,” said Jean-Pierre Filiu, a professor at Paris’s Institute of Political Studies.

“The face-to-face confrontation of American troops and the Taliban opened a gap in security which the jihadist commandos could exploit.”

IS sympathizers were quick to capitalize on the attack and its aftermath.

“Kabul is ours,” proclaimed the pro-IS Hadm al-Aswar foundation, dismissing Americans and “Taliban apostates” with equal vigor.

Former U.S. diplomat James Jeffrey said that IS began training jihadis for similar attacks outside Iraq and Syria — and possibly beyond the Middle East — between 2019 and 2020.

“Certainly there is at least some risk of a repeat of attacks in Europe organized by ISIS and, as always, attacks by individuals inspired by ISIS,” added Jeffrey, who was Special Envoy to the international military intervention against IS.

Western governments are now warning against complacency.

During a visit to Iraq at the end of August, French President Emmanuel Macron called for nations threatened by IS to “not lower our guard, because Daesh (IS) remains a threat.”

Following the attack on U.S. forces in Kabul, and after U.S. forces killed just three IS fighters, Biden pointedly told the group: “We are not done with you.”

Analyst Zimmerman warned that left unchecked “it’s not hard to imagine how the terror threat could grow in Afghanistan and spill over into the region and even the West”.