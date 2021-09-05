Tokyo reported 1,853 new coronavirus cases Sunday, down by 1,228 from a week before, as infections in the capital continue to fall.

The daily count in Tokyo was lower than the week-before level for the 14th day in a row. Ten new deaths linked to the virus were also confirmed in the capital, while the seven-day average of new cases there came to 2,549.3 as of Sunday, down from 3,784 a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by three from Saturday to 264.

The health ministry said Sunday that the number of severely ill patients nationwide dropped by 16 to 2,207 after hitting a record high the previous day.

The number of infections newly confirmed in Japan came to 16,012 as of Saturday, with the daily total falling by 6,724 from a week earlier and standing below 20,000 for the third straight day. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 60.