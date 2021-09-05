Japan will issue online COVID-19 vaccination certificates from December, the Nikkei newspaper reported Sunday.
The government plans to issue the certificates — which will be intended for overseas travel rather than domestic use — via a QR scan code through a smartphone app from around mid-December, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other Cabinet members are slated on Monday for a council meeting on the promotion of a digital society where they will decide on the government’s policy for digital vaccine passports, the report said.
The Nikkei said the project will be a priority for Japan’s new Digital Agency, which was launched last week to focus on bringing central and local government infrastructure online.
