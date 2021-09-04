Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported Saturday.

The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement on Friday that he would step down, setting the stage for a new leader who will become prime minister.

Suga is expected to stay on until his successor is chosen in the party election slated for Sept. 29.

Hours after Suga's announcement, sources close to Kono said Friday that he intended to run in the leadership race. Kono himself stopped short of declaring his candidacy, telling reporters that he wanted to consult with party colleagues first.

A former foreign and defense minister, Kono, 58, is popular among young voters, after building support through Twitter, where he has 2.3 million followers — a rarity in Japanese politics dominated by older and less social media-savvy men.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has already thrown his hat in the ring, while several others, including former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, have voiced interest to run in the race, making the outcome even more unpredictable.

Under party rules, hopefuls are required to first gather 20 nominations from its Diet members to run in the presidential election.

Kono, who doubles as administrative and regulatory reform minister, belongs to one of the party’s major factions headed by former Prime Minister Taro Aso, the current deputy prime minister and finance minister.

Kishida and Takaichi reiterated that they intend to run in the leadership election.

Kishida said his intention to run has remained “unchanged.”

Takaichi, who would be the LDP’s first female president if elected, said she “will fight till the end.” She also said she was “appalled” at Suga’s flip-flopping on running, as he had repeatedly said he would seek re-election.

Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters whether he will run in the election is “a blank slate,” adding, “I will consult with like-minded colleagues of mine and come to a conclusion at an appropriate time.”

Kishida and Ishiba lost to Suga in last year’s LDP presidential race.

In addition, Hakubun Shimomura, who had pulled out from the Sept. 29 election after being urged by Suga to prioritize his work as LDP policy chief in responding to the pandemic, indicated he might re-enter the race.

Japan had gone through six prime ministers in as many years, before Suga's predecessor, Shinzo Abe's record eight-year tenure.