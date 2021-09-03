Vaccination minister Taro Kono on Friday expressed his intent to run in the governing Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election, a source close to him said.

A former foreign and defense minister, Kono, who doubles as administrative and regulatory reform minister, has been high on the list of potential prime ministers in media opinion polls.

The development came hours after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed his intention to step down amid mounting criticism about his management of the LDP and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kono, who is fluent in English, has advocated cuts in health and social security spending, which has ballooned as the population ages.

He has already started to collect endorsements from party members as he looks to take over leadership of the LDP, TBS reported without attribution. Kono is a member of the LDP faction led by Finance Minister Taro Aso, and he would expect the bloc to offer its support if he runs.

Kono is also the country’s most-followed politician on Twitter and has found broad appeal with the younger generation, boosted by attacks on antiquated practices such as the custom of hand-stamping official documents.

The son and grandson of high-profile LDP politicians, Kono attended the private Suffield Academy boarding school in Connecticut before entering Georgetown University.