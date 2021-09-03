Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he will not run in the upcoming party presidential election, sources said, heralding an early end to his tenure.

He told a meeting of LDP executives held Friday morning that he will not run because he wants to focus on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources said.

He is expected to resign as prime minister when his term as the party’s head ends at the end of this month.

His remarks came a day after he formally told Toshihiro Nikai, the LDP’s powerful secretary-general, of his decision to file his candidacy.

The party leadership race, which involves voting by lawmakers as well as rank-and-file party members, will take place on Sept. 29, with the campaign period starting on Sept. 17.

Suga’s term as LDP president runs out at the end of September. He took office in September last year after his immediate predecessor, Shinzo Abe, stepped down abruptly due to health reasons.

To regain his clout within the party, Suga had been planning to reshuffle his Cabinet and the LDP executive team including Nikai early next week and hopes to be given a free hand for the shake-ups at a meeting of the LDP’s decision-making General Council on Friday.

But Suga said at the meeting that he will also withdraw the plan to reshuffle, NHK reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Suga had a 40-minute luncheon meeting with Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition partner. Suga told Yamaguchi that he plans to give top priority to the fight against the novel coronavirus, in regards to the timing of dissolving the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, for an election that needs to be held by autumn.

He had been believed to struggle appointing people for posts as LDP members are increasingly doubtful about the prime minister’s leadership capability.

On a television program aired Thursday, former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, who has expressed eagerness to run for the LDP presidency, said that she will not accept any offer of a post in the reshuffles.

Suga was considering changing the four key posts of the LDP’s executive team, including secretary-general, and partially reshuffling the Cabinet. But sources say that he may only replace Nikai and a few others due to opposition from party members.

Meanwhile, LDP factions maintained a wait-and-see attitude on Thursday regarding the party leadership election.

Nikai has vowed to rally support within his faction for Suga’s re-election, but he did not mention the election in a meeting with Tokyo-based lawmakers of his faction the same day.

Members of the faction led by LDP heavyweight Wataru Takeshita only agreed to act as one.

In the previous LDP presidential election last year, Suga defeated his rivals after securing the backing of five major factions including Nikai’s.

But there is a growing view that all of the five factions will have difficulty giving full support for Suga in the coming election.

Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba declined to speak about his move over the party presidential election, although being asked by fellow lawmakers in his faction to run in the poll again despite his loss in the previous year’s election.

Former LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, who has announced his bid to challenge Suga in the coming leadership race after his defeat in last year’s poll, unveiled a policy package for countering the pandemic.

Yusuke Doi, secretary-general of the federation of LDP’s branches in Kanagawa Prefecture, said Thursday the federation does not plan to campaign to support Suga, whose constituency is in the prefecture, for the party’s presidential election.

“We have a feeling that we want to support (Suga) in some way, but we have to think about what we should do to win in the coming Lower House election,” Doi told reporters in Yokohama. “We have no plan as a prefectural federation to run a campaign to ask (our members) to support Suga.”