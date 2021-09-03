The government is considering allowing vaccinated people living in areas under a COVID-19 state of emergency to travel, dine out, go to concerts and attend sporting events without restrictions starting in around October or November as part of a virus exit strategy, the daily Yomiuri reported Friday.

The details of the plan, essentially aimed at restoring a sense of normalcy, could be unveiled later Friday, the report said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to complete vaccinations by November for all residents who wish to receive the shots.

But infectious disease experts advising the government could push back against the plan over fears that it could increase the spread of the virus.

The road map is expected to lay out how the nation can gradually open up its economy as more of the population is inoculated, mirroring steps taken in other nations.

As part of the plan, restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve alcohol and stay open longer even in prefectures under a state of emergency, the Yomiuri said. Vaccinated people and those with negative PCR test results will be allowed to attend large-scale events, it said.