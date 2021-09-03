The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,539 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday — down by 1,688 from a week before.
The daily tally in the capital was lower than the previous week’s level for the 12th consecutive day, but experts said precautions should be taken to prevent a spread of COVID-19 infections as schools are opening after the summer break.
Tokyo also confirmed 10 new deaths among COVID-19 patients.
The seven-day average of daily cases came to 2,898.9 — down from 4,184.6 a week before.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, measured by Tokyo government standards, declined by 13 from Thursday to 278.
Meanwhile, the nationwide number of severely ill patients grew by 63 from Thursday to a record 2,221, the health ministry said.
Across Japan, 18,228 new cases were confirmed on Thursday, while 65 fatalities were reported.
