A 90-year-old former top bureaucrat was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for negligence over a 2019 car accident in Tokyo in which a woman and her young daughter were killed.
The Tokyo District Court ruled that Kozo Iizuka — a former chief of the now-defunct Agency of Industrial Science and Technology, under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry — was guilty of running a red light after mistaking the gas pedal for the brake, killing the mother and daughter and injuring nine others in the Ikebukuro district of Tokyo.
Prosecutors had sought a seven-year prison term for Iizuka.
