Moderna Inc. said on Wednesday that its Japanese distribution partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., planned to initiate the recall of three lots of its COVID-19 vaccine that were suspended due to contamination.

Japan’s health ministry said particles of stainless steel were found in suspended Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but it did not expect they would pose an additional health risk.

The findings were the result of an investigation by Moderna and Takeda, the health ministry said in a statement.

“Stainless steel is routinely used in heart valves, joint replacements and metal sutures and staples. As such, it is not expected that injection of the particles identified in these lots in Japan would result in increased medical risk,” Takeda said in a statement.