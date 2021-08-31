A couple in their 20s were arrested Tuesday for allegedly disposing of the body of an 18-year-old high school student in Yamanashi Prefecture near the capital after she went missing over the weekend, investigative sources said Tuesday.

The couple — Shohei Komori, 27, and his wife Izumi, 28 — living in Gunma Prefecture have admitted under questioning to having dumped the girl's body and they also hinted that they killed her, the sources said, adding that the police will pursue a murder investigation.

After going missing on Saturday, Kana Washino, a senior at a private high school and a resident of Tokyo's Sumida Ward, was found dead in a storage shed in a mountain area with bleeding around her chest.

The Tokyo police said they found multiple stab wounds on the back of Washino's body as well as a mark around her neck suggesting she had been strangled. They also seized a rope from the shed.

The girl had left home at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, telling her mother she planned to go to see friends and would return later that afternoon. Her mother called the police at around 6:30 p.m., as she had not come home and could not be contacted.

According to the sources, security camera footage shows the high school student getting into a car on a road near her home. The vehicle was found in Nagano Prefecture on Monday night and the couple who were in the car told investigators they had disposed of the girl's body in neighboring Yamanashi Prefecture.