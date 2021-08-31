The Japanese government is considering transferring the functions of its embassy in Kabul to Qatar due to the tense situation in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

The embassy’s work has been temporarily shifted to the Japanese Consulate-General in Istanbul, Turkey.

The government expects Doha, the capital of Qatar, to become an important place for coordination among many countries over Afghanistan.

“The Taliban have a political office (in Doha), and we can expect various talks there,” Motegi told reporters at a news conference.

Motegi added that the government will continue its efforts to support Japanese nationals, local embassy staff and others who wish to evacuate from Afghanistan.