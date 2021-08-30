New Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka said Monday that the city will withdraw its candidacy to host a casino resort.

“We will promptly move forward the withdrawal procedures,” Yamanaka, who was elected on Aug. 22 and went to his new office for the first time Monday, told a news conference.

Yamanaka also revealed that Yokohama will cancel its committee meeting, slated for Thursday, for selecting an operator of a so-called integrated resort, adding that the major port city will not hold such meetings in the future.

“I will cooperate with others and make sincere efforts toward our common goal of developing Yokohama and making citizens happy,” Yamanaka said later at a meeting with directors-general in the city government.

Yamanaka won the election with over 500,000 votes, beating the main rival candidate — former chairman of the National Public Safety Commission Hachiro Okonogi, who was fully backed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga — by a margin of some 180,000 votes.