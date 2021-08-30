Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took a whole day off on Sunday for the first time since March 28, spending all day long at his apartment room in Tokyo’s Akasaka district.

He has been working every day since March, going to the Prime Minister’s Office or the prime minister’s private residence even on weekends and holidays to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic and meet with experts.

He worked during the Bon summer holidays to cope with risks of disasters caused by heavy rain in various parts of Japan.

While he told reporters on Aug. 20 that he was in good physical condition although he had not taken a summer vacation, people around him were concerned about his health, with some saying he looked tired and had gloomy eyes.

In addition to containing the pandemic, Suga will face various issues in the coming months, including the Liberal Democratic Party presidential race in September and the term of Lower House members expiring in October.