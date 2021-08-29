Fumio Kishida, former policy head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday proposed launching huge additional economic stimulus to bolster the Japanese economy battered by the coronavirus crisis.

“We should work out and launch immediately economic measures worth several dozen trillion yen not restricted to specific business sectors or regions,” Kishida told reporters.

Kishida last week announced his candidacy for the party’s presidential election in September to challenge Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who seeks re-election.

On Sunday, Kishida exchanged views with young businesspeople working for small and midsize companies in an online meeting.

Participants noted that many government policy measures taken so far lacked integrity, making it difficult to forecast future developments, Kishida said after the meeting.

“The public will feel more reassured if economic measures are presented in a package,” he said.