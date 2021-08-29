Tokyo confirmed 3,081 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by 1,311 from a week before, posting a week-on-week fall for the seventh straight day, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s standards fell by one from the previous day to 296. The capital also saw 14 deaths linked to COVID-19.

The seven-day average of new cases through Sunday came to 3,784.0, down 20% from a week earlier.

Even though the number of new cases have shown a down trend, experts have noted that it remains too early to determine whether the trend means the current wave of infections have peaked.

More potential positives cases may just be undetected with daily testings reaching capacity, a panel of experts said during a monitoring meeting at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government last week.

With new school terms beginning soon, new cases could again see a rapid rise nationwide, the panel warned.

On Saturday, a total of 22,747 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country, while the number of severely ill patients increased by 60 from the previous day to 2,060 — a new record for the 16th day in a row.

Across the country, 42 new fatalities linked to the virus were reported Saturday.