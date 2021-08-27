Child-abuse cases in Japan topped 200,000 in fiscal 2020 for the first time since data began, in fiscal 1990, the welfare ministry said in a preliminary report Friday.

In the year through March, the number of abuse-related consultations handled by child consultation centers across the country grew by 11,249, or 5.8%, from fiscal 2019 to 205,029, continuing to rise since the start of the survey.

Some experts say child-abuse cases grew due in part due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. But no direct links were found from the survey, according to the ministry. “We’re not sure if there is a clear causal relation. We’ll continue to watch the situation closely,” a ministry official said.

Among the country’s 47 prefectures, Tokyo saw the largest number of child-abuse cases, at 25,736, followed by Osaka, at 24,633 cases, and Kanagawa, at 22,093 cases. Osaka topped the list in fiscal 2019.

Cases involving psychological abuse totaled 121,325 in fiscal 2020, up by 12,207 and making up about 60% of the total. This reflected more reports from police to child consultation centers on children witnessing domestic violence.

Physical abuse cases stood at 50,033, up by 793.

Of the total, the number of child abuse cases reported by police to child consultation centers accounted for the largest share, followed by reports from neighbors and acquaintances, and those by family members and relatives.

The number of reports from schools, kindergartens and nurseries dropped, apparently because of temporary shutdowns of schools and preschool facilities in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.