The head of the Kudo-kai crime syndicate, described by public safety officials as the most violent in Japan, was sentenced to death Tuesday over four cases of attacks on civilians, including a deadly one.

The Fukuoka District Court gave the death penalty to Satoru Nomura, the 74-year-old boss of the gang based in Kitakyushu, as sought by prosecutors.

Fumio Tanoue, 65, a second-ranking member of the gang, was sentenced to an indefinite prison term. Prosecutors had demanded an indefinite prison term and a fine of ¥20 million.

Presiding Judge Ben Adachi recognized the two men’s involvement in all of the four assault cases.

As there was no direct evidence linking Nomura and Tanoue with the four cases, the focus of the trial was on whether they should be recognized as having conspired with underlings who had already been convicted of actually conducting the crimes.

Adachi recognized that Nomura conspired with the perpetrator in the 1998 fatal shooting of a former head of a fisheries cooperative, saying he “directed the crime as the mastermind.”

People gather to hear a ruling on the head of the Kudo-kai crime syndicate at the Fukuoka District Court on Tuesday. | KYODO

In the other three cases, in which a former police inspector, a nurse and a dentist were shot or stabbed between 2012 and 2014, gang members “tried to kill the victims based on orders from Nomura,” the judge said.

The prosecutors had argued that the four crimes were conducted in a systematic way under a chain of command based on the orders of Nomura. They had said justice would not be achieved unless Nomura is subject to capital punishment.

They had also said Tanoue bears grave criminal responsibility next to Nomura.

The defense side had pleaded not guilty for both Nomura and Tanoue, saying that their involvement cannot be assumed from indirect evidence.

Kudo-kai was designated in 2012 as a specified dangerous crime syndicate after members of the gang attacked many civilians and companies.