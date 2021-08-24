Tokyo confirmed 4,220 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, hours before the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics was set to open later in the evening and amid lingering concerns over the potential further spread of the virus.

While the figure was still high, Tuesday’s cases were fewer than the 4,377 cases reported a week earlier. On Monday, new cases also dropped from the level seen a week earlier.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital through Tuesday was 4,636.9, compared to 4,527.1 a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria dropped by four from the previous day to 268. There were nine deaths.

Across Japan on Monday, 16,859 people were newly found to have tested positive for the virus. The daily count stood below 20,000 for the first time in six days but scored a record high for a Monday. There were 32 deaths.