The government plans to expand its COVID-19 state of emergency again due to a resurgence of infections, ruling party sources said Tuesday.
The government relayed the plan to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and is expected to adopt it as early as Wednesday, the sources said.
The state of emergency is already in place through Sept. 12 in Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa and nine other prefectures, after the latest expansion last week.
The government plans to add Hokkaido, Gifu, Aichi and Mie to the list as the four prefectures have requested inclusion.
The government is also considering placing more prefectures under the less strict COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, which now covers 16 prefectures.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.