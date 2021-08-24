The government plans to expand its COVID-19 state of emergency again due to a resurgence of infections, ruling party sources said Tuesday.

The government relayed the plan to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and is expected to adopt it as early as Wednesday, the sources said.

The state of emergency is already in place through Sept. 12 in Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa and nine other prefectures, after the latest expansion last week.

The government plans to add Hokkaido, Gifu, Aichi and Mie to the list as the four prefectures have requested inclusion.

The government is also considering placing more prefectures under the less strict COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, which now covers 16 prefectures.