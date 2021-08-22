Tokyo has confirmed 4,392 new coronavirus cases, a record high for a Sunday.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria rose by one to 271. The metropolitan government also reported eight deaths linked to the coronavirus.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo rose to 4,732.9 from 4,263.9 a week before.

The number of severely ill patients grew by three from the previous day to 1,891 as of Saturday, hitting a record high for the tenth consecutive day, the health ministry said Sunday. There were 34 deaths among COVID-19 patients.

Osaka Prefecture posted 2,221 cases, topping 2,000 for five days in a row, while Saitama Prefecture marked 1,696 cases, Chiba Prefecture 1,246 cases and Aichi Prefecture 1,236 cases.

Elsewhere, Hyogo Prefecture reported 1,039 cases, Okinawa Prefecture saw 586 cases and Hokkaido 529 cases. Mie Prefecture confirmed a record high 432 cases, marking a record high for six consecutive days.

Japan reported 25,492 new cases on Saturday, with the daily total topping 25,000 for the third straight day and hitting a record for a Saturday.

New infection cases hit record highs in nine of the 47 prefectures, including Aichi, Hiroshima, Kochi and Oita.