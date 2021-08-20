The United States on Friday extended the closure of its land borders with Canada and Mexico to nonessential travel such as tourism through Sept. 21 despite Ottawa’s decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans.
The latest 30-day extension by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), announced on Twitter, came after Canada said in July it would start allowing in fully vaccinated U.S. visitors starting Aug. 9 for non-essential travel after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a lengthy ban that many businesses have called crippling.
