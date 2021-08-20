Tokyo confirmed 5,405 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, topping the 5,000 mark for the third straight day, amid an alarming rise in infections in the capital and other parts of Japan.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo rose 13.6% from the week before to 4,721.9. The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria fell by one to 273. The metropolitan government also reported seven deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture reported a record high 1,347 cases, with the daily tally topping 1,000 for the third consecutive days, and five deaths linked to the virus. Hyogo Prefecture confirmed 907 cases, while Okinawa Prefecture marked 743 cases, a record for a Friday. Hokkaido saw 523 cases.

Japan’s daily tally of new cases topped 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, marking a record for the second consecutive day.

The country reported 25,156 new cases, 22 of the nation’s 47 prefectures marked record highs. There were 28 new deaths from COVID-19 across the country on Thursday.

The number of patients with severe symptoms across Japan grew to 1,816 as of Thursday, up 51 from a day before, hitting a record high for the eighth straight day.