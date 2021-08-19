Authorities in Chiba Prefecture failed to find a hospital to accept a pregnant woman infected with the coronavirus, leading to the loss of her baby boy after delivering prematurely at home.

The woman in her 30s is not in a life-threatening condition, officials of Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, said Thursday.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant, had tested positive for the virus on Aug. 11. Neither her regular hospital nor the Chiba prefectural and Kashiwa municipal governments could find a place for her to give birth, so she had to remain homebound.

Her condition changed suddenly on Tuesday, but no hospitals offered to accommodate her so she gave birth to the boy in her home later in the day. The woman and the baby were subsequently transported to a hospital, where the baby was confirmed dead.

According to the city, it takes time to arrange a hospital for pregnant women infected with the virus.

“There are many cases of difficulty finding a hospital — not only for pregnant women but also for other people, due to the medical system being under strain” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official at the city’s public health center said.