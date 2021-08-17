Shizuoka – Fire alarms went off at the Hamaoka nuclear plant in Shizuoka Prefecture on Tuesday and the operator confirmed smoke within a building that houses a reactor turbine in the currently suspended plant.
There were no immediate reports of injuries after the incident at around 5:15 a.m. and no leakage of radioactive material outside the plant has been confirmed, said the operator, Chubu Electric Power Co.
