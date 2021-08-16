Tokyo confirmed 2,962 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest figure ever for a Monday, as the government reportedly plans to extend the current virus state of emergency until mid-September.

The number of patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo, measured by the metropolitan government’s criteria, rose by 17 to 268, hitting a new record.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 4,275 on Monday, compared to 4,135.4 a week before.

With the highly contagious delta variant spreading across the country, the government is now planning to extend the state of emergency in Tokyo and some other areas beyond the scheduled end on Aug. 31, the Sankei Shimbun daily reported.

Elsewhere in Japan, Okinawa Prefecture reported 339 cases, Hokkaido confirmed 357 cases and Mie Prefecture saw 108 cases.

On Sunday, Japan confirmed 17,832 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, the 13th straight day above 10,000.