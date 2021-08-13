The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to give reward points or coupons to people in their 20s and 30s who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

Currently, people aged 39 or younger account for some 70% of COVID-19 cases in the capital. But these young generations tend to be reluctant to get vaccinated.

“We aim to promote vaccinations by giving incentives,” an official at the metropolitan government said. It also plans to use social media to promote inoculations among young people.

The incentive program will cover some 3.4 million Tokyo residents in their 20s and 30s. They will receive reward points or coupons from sponsor companies if they register vaccination records with a smartphone app.

Other details, including when to start the program, are yet to be worked out. The metropolitan government earmarked ¥250 million in related spending under a supplementary budget.

An online survey conducted by the metropolitan government in February and March showed that 86.5% of respondents aged 65 or older said they will be vaccinated.

The share was lower among younger generations, standing at 62% among respondents in their 20s, according to the survey.