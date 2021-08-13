A woman infected with Japan’s first case of the lambda coronavirus variant has been identified as a person associated with the Tokyo Olympics, government sources said Friday.
The woman in her 30s had traveled to Peru, where the variant, which is seen as possibly more contagious and more resistant to vaccines, was first detected. The woman, who had an Olympic accreditation card, arrived at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on July 20, according to the sources.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.