A woman infected with Japan’s first case of the lambda coronavirus variant has been identified as a person associated with the Tokyo Olympics, government sources said Friday.

The woman in her 30s had traveled to Peru, where the variant, which is seen as possibly more contagious and more resistant to vaccines, was first detected. The woman, who had an Olympic accreditation card, arrived at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on July 20, according to the sources.

