The Hiroshima prefectural and city governments will share equally the cost — about ¥3.79 million — for providing security for International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach during his visit to Hiroshima in July, it was learned Thursday.

The local governments called on the Tokyo Games organizing committee to shoulder the cost, but the request was rejected after negotiations.

Bach, who was on a visit to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, traveled to the city of Hiroshima on July 16, the first day of an Olympic truce under a U.N. resolution.

Accompanied by Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee, Bach visited the city’s Peace Memorial Park and laid a wreath at its cenotaph dedicated to the victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the city. He also toured the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in the park.

The area was off-limits to citizens for about three hours the same day, with the work of policing assigned to a private security company.

“We believe we can gain understanding for the spending from the residents of the prefecture and the city,” an official of the city government’s sports promotion section.