Tokyo reported 4,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the capital’s criteria jumped by 21 to hit a record 197, surpassing the previous high of 176 marked the previous day.

Some government officials have said it will be impossible to lift the state of emergency in the end of this month as planned as a surge in new infections shows no sign of slowing.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital came to 3,983.6, up from 3,478.7 a week before, according to the metropolitan government. The metropolitan government also reported two deaths linked to the virus.

Elsewhere, Okinawa Prefecture saw 638 cases and Hyogo Prefecture reported 608, both the second-highest on record. Aichi Prefecture reported 516 cases, with the daily tally topping 500 for the first time since mid-May, and Hokkaido confirmed 351 cases.

Shizuoka Prefecture reported 288 cases, Nara Prefecture 138, Mie Prefecture 111 and Kagoshima Prefecture 108 cases, all record highs.

On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 10,574 new cases, exceeding 10,000 for the eighth straight day. New COVID-19 fatalities across the country totaled 19, and the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients grew by 40 from Monday to 1,230.

In Kanagawa Prefecture on Tuesday, new cases stood at 1,572, sending the prefecture’s cumulative number above 100,000.