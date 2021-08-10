U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics later in the month, the White House said Tuesday.

The announcement to send the country’s first “second gentleman” to Tokyo came a day after President Joe Biden commended during a call with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the “successful” hosting of the Tokyo Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic and expressed his support for the Paralympics, set to start on Aug. 24.

The Olympics ended Sunday following more than two weeks of competition under unprecedented restrictions due to the virus.

Its opening ceremony on July 23 was attended by U.S. first lady Jill Biden, making it the first time since 2012 that the wife of a U.S. president has led the country’s delegation of Olympic athletes.