The National Personnel Authority on Tuesday recommended that annual bonuses of central government workers in fiscal 2021 be lowered by 0.15 month of salary to 4.3 months.

The agency recommended that such workers’ monthly salaries be kept unchanged.

Government workers’ annual income is expected to fall by ¥62,000 on average as a result. The recommendations were made to the Diet and the Cabinet.

The bonus cut is aimed at closing the gap with private-sector workers. A survey by the agency found that annual bonuses for private-sector workers averaged 4.32 months of their salary.

The agency recommended a bonus cut for the second straight year after calling for a reduction of 0.05 month in fiscal 2020.

The larger cut for fiscal 2021, which started in April, apparently stems from earnings at some companies deteriorating due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For monthly salaries, the agency recommended no change for the second consecutive year.

Government workers’ monthly salaries averaged ¥407,153 — ¥19 higher than in the private sector. The agency concluded that the gap is not wide enough to recommend a change.

The agency said that five days of paid leave per year will be introduced for government workers to allow them to receive fertility treatment while working. Another five days will be given for treatment requiring patients to see a doctor frequently, including in vitro fertilization.