The daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan came to 14,472 Sunday, exceeding 10,000 for the sixth straight day.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 70 from the previous day to 1,138, while nine new deaths were reported among infected people across the country.

Tokyo reported 4,066 new COVID-19 cases — the fifth straight day above 4,000 — as the Olympics were set to wrap up their final day of action in the capital.

The capital has been under a state of emergency since July 12, but Sunday's tally — the fifth highest daily total yet — suggests that the measure has been ineffective at preventing the spread of the more virulent delta variant.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital rose to 4,037 from 3,105 through Sunday, according to the metropolitan government, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the capital's criteria climbed by one from the previous day to 151.

Speaking at a news conference held hours before the Olympics closing ceremony, Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo organizing committee, said the Games had seen "no big problems" in the end. However, after arriving in Japan, there were 19 athletes who were unable to compete in the Games due to COVID-19, she added.

Elsewhere, the daily infection tally reached record highs in Ibaraki, Kyoto and Kagoshima prefectures on Sunday.

Osaka Prefecture newly confirmed 1,164 people with the virus, with the daily total topping 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed 15,753 COVID-19 infections, marking a single-day high for the fourth straight day.