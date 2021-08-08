Tokyo reported 4,066 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday — the fifth straight day above 4,000 — as the Olympics were set to wrap up their final day of action in the capital.

The news also came a day after Japan confirmed 15,753 COVID-19 infections, marking a single-day high for the fourth straight day.

The capital has been under a state of emergency since July 12, but Sunday’s tally — the fifth highest daily total yet — suggests that the measure has been ineffective at preventing the spread of the more virulent delta variant.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital rose to 4,037 from 3,105 through Sunday, according to the metropolitan government, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the capital’s criteria climbed by one from the previous day to 151.

Speaking at a news conference held hours before the Olympics closing ceremony, Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo organizing committee, said the Games had seen “no big problems” in the end. However, after arriving in Japan, there were 19 athletes who were unable to compete in the Games due to COVID-19, she added.