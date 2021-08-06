Police are searching for a man who fled after stabbing four passengers Friday evening on an Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward.
Of the four people, one sustained severe injuries, investigative sources said.
The man left a knife believed to have been used in the stabbings and a mobile phone in the train car, the sources said.
