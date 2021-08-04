Shigeru Omi, chair of the government’s coronavirus subcommittee, told a Diet committee on Wednesday that he was not consulted beforehand on the government’s new policy to hospitalize only severe COVID-19 cases and those with an increased risk of severe illness, leaving others to recuperate at home.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Monday that, in areas where infections are surging, only COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill and those at risk of becoming so will be hospitalized, while others isolate at home, a shift in policy some fear may lead to an increase in deaths.

Health minister Norihisa Tamura, who was also at the Diet committee meeting, said he believes there was no problem in the government making the decision by itself.

The government was acting pre-emptively to ensure there are sufficient beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, Tamura said, warning that the pace of infections had entered a “new phase” with a spike in delta variant cases.

Tamura defended the policy shift, saying that by asking people with less serious symptoms to isolate at home, Japan can ensure it does not run out of hospital beds for people in need of intensive care.

“The pandemic has entered a new phase. … Unless we have enough beds, we can’t bring people into hospitals. We’re acting pre-emptively on this front,” Tamura told parliament.

“It’s important to act with speed,” he said, adding that the government was ready to roll back the new policy if it does not help address a crunch in hospitals.