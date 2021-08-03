As infections from the delta variant continue to rise worldwide, Japan has once again tightened or reintroduced quarantine measures for regions where the coronavirus variant is feared to be spreading.

With the change, which will take effect Thursday, people arriving from five countries and several regions in Russia, as well as three American states, will be required to spend three days in facilities selected by the government as part of the standard 14-day quarantine. They will also be subjected to additional tests for COVID-19 on the third day after their arrival.

People who test negative will be allowed to continue their self-isolation in places of their choosing.

Those countries and regions are: Finland, Georgia, Luxembourg, Tanzania and Zimbabwe; Astrakhan Oblast, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Tuva Republic and Udmurtia in Russia; and Indiana, Kansas and Texas.

Travelers from Finland and Luxembourg were previously put on the list exempting them from extra measures imposed on countries with more dire pandemic situations, such as additional tests and a mandatory stay in government-picked facilities, as the pandemic situation was thought to be improving.

Meanwhile, the government has relaxed quarantine restrictions for Japanese returnees from Afghanistan, as the situation has begun to improve there. Currently, Japanese nationals coming from the country have to spend 10 days in government-picked facilities and undergo tests for the coronavirus on arrival as well as on the third, sixth and 10th days in quarantine. From Thursday, the stay will be shortened to six days in government-designated facilities.

However, an entry ban targeting foreign nationals, including residents of Japan, remains in place. The same entry ban remains in place for non-Japanese coming from India and several neighboring countries and regions where infections involving the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus are believed to be rampant.

All people entering the country are required to undergo tests for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to their departure for Japan, to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested upon arrival. Using public transport is prohibited with exception of dedicated taxi services and trains.

Other requirements under Japan’s quarantine measures are listed below: