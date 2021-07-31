The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee on Saturday reported 21 more COVID-19 cases related to the Games, none of them athletes, amid surging infections in the capital and some other parts of Japan.

The 21 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 241, comprise 16 residents of Japan and five from overseas. Of the daily total, 14 were contractors and seven games-linked officials, the committee said, adding none of them were staying in the Olympic Village.

The figure compares with the highest daily count of 27 logged a day earlier since the committee began tallying infections at the start of this month.

The figures of the committee do not include those announced by central and local governments in Japan.

As of Thursday, 40,558 people from overseas had arrived in Japan to take part in the Games, it said.