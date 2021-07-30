The Tokyo Olympic organizing body on Friday reported 27 more COVID-19 cases linked with the Games, the highest daily count since infections began to be compiled from the beginning of this month.

The 27 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 220, include three athletes, according to the organizing committee.

Two people from overseas involved with the Olympics have been hospitalized so far, neither in serious condition, organizing committee spokesman Masanori Takaya said.

The daily figures were announced a day after Tokyo, which is hosting the games while under a state of emergency, logged a record 3,865 daily COVID-19 cases.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike denied any link between the surge in infections and the Olympics, saying, “More people have been staying at home, as clearly shown by the rise in TV viewership.”