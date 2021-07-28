Tropical Storm Nepartak made landfall in the Tohoku region on Wednesday morning, the weather agency said, in Miyagi Prefecture’s first such landfall since record-keeping began in 1951.

Nepartak, moving along the main island of Honshu, reached an area near the city of Ishinomaki shortly before 6 a.m., the Meteorological Agency said, warning of strong winds and high waves in affected areas.

Earlier forecasts had shown the possibility of the storm making landfall closer to Tokyo, and some Olympic events had been rescheduled as a precaution. But the change in course largely spared the Kanto region, which includes the capital, from any serious impact.

As of 6 a.m., the storm was traveling north-northwest near Ishinomaki, packing winds of up to 72 kph and gusts of up to 108 kph, the meteorological said. The agency’s forecast showed the storm moving over Honshu and into the Sea of Japan by Wednesday evening before weakening into an extratropical cyclone.

Information from Kyodo added

A rainbow at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Nepartak passed off the coast | AFP-JIJI