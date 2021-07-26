China lashed out at U.S. policies toward China in a tense start to high-level talks in Tianjin, declaring the relationship between the world’s two largest economies in “stalemate.”
Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng told visiting Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman that some Americans seek to portray China as an “imagined enemy,” according to accounts released by the Foreign Ministry as talks got under way in Tianjin. Still, Xie said Beijing was willing to seek common ground and deal with the U.S. on an equal footing.
“The China-U.S. relationship is now in a stalemate and faces serious difficulties,” Xie said, according to the ministry.
Sherman was slated to meet later Monday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The talks in the Tianjin represent the highest-level face-to-face meeting between the two sides since an acrimonious exchange in March in Alaska.
“The Chinese people look at things with eyes wide open,” Xie said. “They see the competitive, collaborative and adversarial rhetoric as a thinly veiled attempt to contain and suppress China.”
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.