Ten more people related to the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, including two athletes from overseas, bringing the total since the beginning of this month to 132, games organizers said Sunday.

The total includes six games officials, one contractor and one media member, they said. Among the new cases, a rower from the Netherlands and one official were staying at the athletes village.

The data goes back to July 1 and does not include athletes and staff who tested positive at pre-games training camps in Japan.

The organizers have vowed to stage a safe and secure Olympics and Paralympics, with quarantine rules and testing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But positive results have continued to trickle in daily amid concern over whether COVID-19 countermeasures are being properly followed.