Japanese supermarket sales in June rose 1.7% from a year before on a same-store basis, up for the fourth consecutive month, industry data showed Wednesday.

Total supermarket sales at 11,834 stores run by 56 companies amounted to ¥1.1095 trillion, according to the Japan Chain Stores Association.

Food sales grew 3.0% as many people stayed home under the government’s third COVID-19 state of emergency, in place in parts of the country.

Prepared food products were especially popular, with sales surging 12.0%.

Sales of daily necessities, including kitchen and toilet supplies, increased 18.4%.

Meanwhile, clothing sales fell 15.3% as people refrained from going out amid the pandemic.

In January-June, sales totaled ¥6.4243 billion, marking a 1.9% rise from a year earlier on a same-store basis.