The United States on Monday condemned China for using “contract hackers” to conduct cyberattacks, and said Japan, NATO, the European Union and others are similarly critical of Beijing’s “malicious” activity in cyberspace.

The U.S. government also said that, along with its allies and partners, it has formally attributed an attack exploiting the vulnerabilities of Microsoft Corp.’s Exchange Server email software, which came to light in March, to actors affiliated with China’s Ministry of State Security, an intelligence agency.

“The United States and countries around the world are holding the People’s Republic of China accountable for its pattern of irresponsible, disruptive, and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace, which poses a major threat to our economic and national security,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

An “unprecedented group of allies and partners” are joining the United States in exposing and criticizing China’s malicious cyber activities, a senior U.S. government official told a teleconference, touching on Japan, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

It is the first time that NATO has condemned Beijing’s cyber activities, according to the official.

Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States form the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.

“We’re making it clear to China that for as long as these irresponsible, malicious cyber activities continue, it will unite countries around the world who are all victims to call them out, and promote network defense and cybersecurity, working together in that way,” the official said.

The move can be seen as the latest effort by President Joe Biden’s administration to work with U.S. allies and like-minded countries to counter China’s assertiveness and other behavior that concerns them.

According to the U.S. government, China’s Ministry of State Security uses “contract hackers” to conduct cyber operations globally. The spy agency’s operations allegedly include criminal activities, such as cyber-enabled extortion and theft from victims around the world.

“The PRC’s Ministry of State Security has fostered an ecosystem of criminal contract hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial gain,” Blinken said, referring to the acronym of China’s official name.

In some cases, there have been reports that the Chinese government-affiliated cyber operators have conducted ransomware operations against private companies that have included ransom demands of millions of dollars, according to the U.S. government.

Beijing’s “unwillingness to address criminal activity by contract hackers harms governments, businesses, and critical infrastructure operators through billions of dollars in lost intellectual property, proprietary information, ransom payments, and mitigation efforts,” it said.

