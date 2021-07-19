Nagoya – Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it will not air TV commercials related to the Tokyo Olympics in Japan and its president will not attend the opening ceremony later this week of the global sporting event.
The decision by Toyota, one of the top sponsors of the Olympics, may reflect the major automaker’s attempt to prevent its brand image from being damaged as the games are going ahead despite strong public opposition and fears of a further spread of the coronavirus.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.