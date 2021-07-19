  • Toyota Motor Corp. e-Palette vehicles at the internal shuttle bus station during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games in June. | BLOOMBERG
    Toyota Motor Corp. e-Palette vehicles at the internal shuttle bus station during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games in June. | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

Nagoya – Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it will not air TV commercials related to the Tokyo Olympics in Japan and its president will not attend the opening ceremony later this week of the global sporting event.

The decision by Toyota, one of the top sponsors of the Olympics, may reflect the major automaker’s attempt to prevent its brand image from being damaged as the games are going ahead despite strong public opposition and fears of a further spread of the coronavirus.

